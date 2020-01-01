John Robert Hatcher passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Dec. 28, 2019, on his 92nd birthday. John was born on Dec. 28, 1927, to Cecil Virgil Hatcher and Zella Ruth Craig in Webb City, Mo. He was the third of four children and the only son. John lived in Webb City until he signed up to join the U.S. Navy during World War II, where he served in the South Pacific.
After the war, John attended Joplin Junior College until being hired to work for what became the FAA as an Air Traffic Controller in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1949. He joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in August 1956, and married his eternal sweetheart Edna "Joy" Easton on June 3, 1960, in the Salt Lake City Temple. John and Joy were blessed with six wonderful children.
After completing 43 years of dedicated and meritorious service for the United States Government, John retired from the FAA. After a short time, he decided to start a second career with the Anchorage School District in their student nutrition offices. After 11 years with ASD, John retired to enjoy a life of leisure.
John is survived by his wife, Joy; children, Ruth (Vince) Wagg of Anchorage, Cathryn (Jim) Hatcher-England of Santa Rosa, Calif., Elizabeth (Roy) Wilson of Anchorage, Robert (Laura) Hatcher of Shakopee, Minn., Paul (Tiffiny) Hatcher of Anchorage, and Craig (Amanda) Hatcher of Spokane, Wash.; 23 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters, Vida Clark of Webb City, Mo., and Patty Eichelberger of Littleton, Colo. He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Zella Ruth; sister, Elizabeth McCullough; and grandchildren, Sabrina and Brianna Hatcher.
Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8000 East 36th Avenue in Anchorage, on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, with viewing at 2 p.m. and funeral at 3 p.m. Interment will be at Fort Richardson National Cemetery on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. Those attending the burial please arrive at the Fort Richardson gate by 12:30 p.m.
Arrangements are by Legacy Funeral Home. To share words of comfort with the family, visit www.legacyalaska.com.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 1, 2020