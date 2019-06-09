Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Funeral service 1:00 PM Wasilla Bible Church Send Flowers Obituary

Johnny was born in Olney, Md., on New Year's Eve 1957. He came in with a bang, and a desire for living life to the fullest, which never ceased.

Johnny grew up in rural Maryland with his brothers, David and Rob, and his mother Evelyn Hutchison. Life was one big play date within the Hutchison family; a never-ending play date.

From a young age, alongside his loving family, Johnny was an exceptionally gifted kayaker and skier, and was involved in many adventurous pursuits such as skydiving and race car driving.

Johnny's lifelong love of aviation began when he started flying at 15 years old. He flew almost every day until his death, always in a lighthearted, joyous state. He shared his love of flying with his family, especially with his brother Rob, his main partner in play. From early on in Johnny's life, Rob was Johnny's right-hand man, and Johnny was Rob's. The love and support they afforded each other over the years was immeasurable.

Johnny graduated from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in 1981. Throughout his career in aviation, Johnny wore many hats: skydive pilot, freight pilot, airline pilot, flight instructor, aerobatic pilot and instructor pilot, bush pilot and corporate pilot. You name it; Johnny flew it, and enjoyed every minute.

Johnny met the love of his life, his wife Maria, in 1997. After his long search for love, Maria was "The One." They had 20 years of marriage together while raising their amazing daughters, Hailey and Meghan. You could find Johnny and Maria enjoying adventures with their girls, flying to a beautiful Alaska locations, traveling to Hawaii to play at the beach or hanging out with some of their many special friends. He absolutely loved living in Alaska with his family.

Johnny, an amazing storyteller and poet, was blessed with a kind and friendly personality. He never knew a stranger. His infectious laugh and permanent smile warmed the hearts of those lucky enough to know him. He was generous beyond measure and, as a testament to his loving nature, many, many people called Johnny their best friend. And he truly loved his friends.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents: John and Evelyn Hutchison. He is survived by his wife, Maria; daughters, Hailey and Meghan; brothers, Rob and David (Felicia); his nieces and nephews, Alex, Evan, Taylor and Luke; as well as several cousins. He is also survived by too many amazing friends to list. He will be missed by all. We love you Johnny, thank you for your smile and your love. God bless you.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Wasilla Bible Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Johnny's children's college fund.



