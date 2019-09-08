Guest Book View Sign Service Information TERWILLIGER FUNERAL HOME - Kaleva 9188 Osmo Street Kaleva , MI 49645 (231)-362-3575 Send Flowers Obituary



He attended Our Lady of Good Counsel School, Rosary High School and Florissant Valley Community College before moving to Michigan and continuing his education there. John later moved to Alaska, eventually settling in the Anchorage area with his wife, Michelle Marie Dovico Nolan. Michelle passed away in 2016, at their home in Onekama.

John loved the outdoors from the time he could hold a fishing pole. As a young teenager, he built a hydroplane in the basement in St. Louis so he could speed across Lake Kalamazoo on vacations in Michigan; and as a young man, he successfully pursued a career as a pilot in Alaska, flying worldwide. Fishing, hunting, boating and flying in rural Michigan and in the Alaska wilderness were favorite pursuits.

John is survived by his brother, Francis J. Nolan; sisters, Mary Lou Nolan and her husband Alan Sunkel, Judith N. Heverin and her husband Ned and Janice Larkin and her husband Ron; and many nieces and nephews. Longtime friends include: John St. Andre, Gene Overton, Charles Meyer and Mark Haywood. Brooke McIsaac and her family were kind and caring friends to both Michelle and John.

John requested there be no memorial service.

Donations in his name can be sent to the Great Lakes Foundation, c/o Great Lakes Cruising Club, Suite 202, 405 Water St., Port Huron, MI 48060-5469; or Catholic Charities Western Michigan, 806 Hastings St. Suite R, Traverse City, MI 49686.

