John "Jack" Loveless Doran passed away on Jan. 20, 2019, at his home in Eagle River, Alaska.
Jack was born in Massachusetts on Sept. 19, 1931. He attended military school and joined the U.S. Army when he was 17. He served in the Korean War, where he helped to repair runways which were damaged during the war, and he helped local residents to the best of his ability when they were in need. Jack worked for the American Red Cross while he lived in Portland, Ore., and managed the blood donation program, as well as providing social services to those who were in need due to natural disasters and immigration. He worked in yacht sales in Seattle, Wash., and as a sales representative for Far North Supply for many years, providing equipment and parts sales especially to military customers. Many of his customers became close friends. Jack was able to participate in the Frontier Honor Flight three years ago to honor Korean War and World War II veterans.
Mr. Doran is survived by his wife, Barbara Doran; nine children, Johnny, William, Shannon, Mary Jane, Colleen, Grace, Kevin, Michael and Daniel; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A service will be held at Fort Richardson National Cemetery on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Guests are asked to meet at the Ft. Richardson gate no later than 2:15 p.m. to be escorted to the service. A celebration of life will be held after the service at Viking Hall, 8141 Briarwood Street in Anchorage.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019