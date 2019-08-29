Guest Book View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Viewing 3:00 PM Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 View Map Service 4:00 PM Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



John Edson Lyberger, 85, was the only son born of Harvie Lyberger and Zula Miller Lyberger Sloop on Jan. 3, 1934, in Queen City, Mo. He departed this temporal world on Aug. 27, 2019, peacefully in his sleep at his home in Anchorage, Alaska, with his loving wife Carrol Lyberger by his side.

John started selling automobiles, at the age of 16, in Queen City, and made that his profession for many years. John met Carrol at the Amarillo Auto Auction in 1987. In February 1988, John and Carrol moved to Anchorage to work for Anchorage Chrysler Dodge. He worked there for 10 years before opening up his own used car dealership in August 1999. Lyberger's Car and Truck Sales was John's passion. He was living his dream. He loved people and people loved him. If you knew John, you knew you had a friend forever. In 2000, he was diagnosed with dementia and Parkinson's disease. He worked almost every day at Lyberger's Car and Truck Sales until 2014. John was a man that once you met him you would not forget him. He truly enjoyed the car business and would not have wanted to do anything else.

John is survived by his wife, Carrol Lyberger; son, John David Lyberger and his wife, Onjan (Thoy) Lyberger; daughter, Deena Miller and her husband Jim Miller; daughter, Sandra Youtsey and her husband Paul Youtsey; stepson, Woody Hester and his wife Wendy Hester; stepson, Chris Hester and his wife Ashley Hester; 10 grandkids; and 11 great-grandkids.

Funeral services will be held at Legacy Funeral Home, Heritage Chapel at Angelus, 440 East Klatt Road Anchorage, AK 99515, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Viewing opens at 3 p.m., and the service will start at 4 p.m., with a reception to follow. Interment will be at Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Providence Hospice in Anchorage.



