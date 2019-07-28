Longtime Anchorage, Alaska, resident John Monaco, 80, died on July 6, 2019.
John was born on Nov. 27, 1938, in Anaconda, Mont., to parents Antonio and Congetta (Gaglia) Monaco from Cantalupo, Italy. His parents came to the United States on the SS America in December 1923, making residence and raising their family in Anaconda, Mont.
Before joining the U.S. Army, John worked for the Butte, Anaconda & Pacific Railroad. After meeting Sara, who was from Seward, Alaska, they moved to Anchorage by driving their 1956 "stinkin" Lincoln over the Alcan Highway in 1962. John worked as an equipment operator in the Anchorage area and at Builders Hardware as a warehouseman and salesman. When the company was purchased by Washington Hardware, John worked his way through the ranks where ultimately he became the General Manager and part owner. Up until his death, John kept himself busy working at Able Locksmiths in Anchorage.
John was a woodworker, classic car and boat restorer, builder, art enthusiast and inventor of a dethatching lawn mower blade. John loved to attend car shows, arts and craft shows and trade shows.
He is survived by Sara Monaco; children, Andy (Anastasia) Monaco and Teresa (Darrell) Weldon; grandchildren, Bryce Monaco, Sydney Loudon and Jennifer Heitman; and brother, Tom, and sister, Gina Buhl, both of Montana; and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Congetta (Gaglia) Monaco; and siblings, Joseph, Jeanette Luty, Ann Quirk, Angelo, Marie Porter, Carmel Wilton and Ralph.
John lived life his way, he was generous and God loving. He was proud to be an American and served in the U.S. Army. You could always see John wearing his 82nd Airborne hat proudly. Memorial donations can be made to the Veteran's Administration.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 28, 2019