Celebration of Life
View Map
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Dr. John Patrick Rogers, 95, died at his home in Columbia, Md., on Sept. 14, 2019. John was born to Robert Lewis Rogers and Marion Elizabeth Higgins Rogers in Boston, Mass., on March 20, 1924. He graduated from Beverly High School in Beverly, Mass., in 1942. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in botany from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, in 1950, and a Ph.D. in zoology from the University of Missouri, Columbia, in 1962.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1943 to 1945 as an anti-aircraft gunner in the 486th AAA Battalion, Battery A, attached to the 3rd Armored Division. He was awarded the Bronze Star.
He married Sarah Ann Joyner on Dec. 30, 1959, at the Society of Friends (Quakers) Meeting House in Azalia, Ind.
After living together in Missouri, Virginia and Maryland, he and his wife resided in Anchorage, Alaska, for 20 years, from 1984 through 2004.
His professional career was in wildlife conservation, and he was widely regarded as an expert in migratory birds. From 1984 to 1992, he was Assistant Regional Director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service office in Anchorage, responsible for leadership in the management of 77 million acres of wildlife refuges in the state.
For the last 14 years of his life, he lived in Maryland near his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his two sons, Robert Cebren and his wife Patricia Louise Rice of Laurel, Md., and Michael John and his wife Margaret Yao-Mei Peng of Silver Spring, Md.; his niece, Maureen Mary Palmer Archer and her husband Kerry Russell Archer; and his three beloved grandchildren, Matthew Zen-Kong Rogers, John Zen-Jie Rogers and Sophia Zen-Mei Rogers. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Sarah Ann Joyner Rogers; his father, Robert Lewis Rogers; his mother, Marion Elizabeth Higgins Rogers; and his sister, Mary Elizabeth Rogers Palmer.
Memorial donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy, 4245 North Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203-1606, 800-628-6860, https://www.nature.org/memorialgiving/; or Ducks Unlimited Inc., One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120, 800-453-8257, https://www.ducks.org/get-involved/memorial-giving.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019
