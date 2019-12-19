Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Paul Godfrey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JP Godfrey passed away peacefully at his home in Black Mountain, N.C. He was born and raised in New York and Boston, Mass. JP arrived in Alaska in 1968 as a VISTA volunteer. A recent graduate of Boston College, he was sent to New Stuyahok, Alaska. It quickly became clear who was helping who. JP learned much about rural Alaska, the people and their challenges. His VISTA experience made him lifelong friends and shaped his career. The Bristol Bay area held a special place in his heart. He built his career around rural economic development working for both village and regional corporations after ANCSA. JP continued to work as a rural development consultant until he retired to Black Mountain in 2013.

JP enjoyed cruising Turnagain Arm in his Porsche and was a member of Alaska Region Porsche Club of America. He was an avid skier in his younger years and a past board member of Hilltop. He spoke several languages including Danish, Russian and Yupik. JP was a fierce warrior for causes in Alaska and the country. He was a fine father and a great ex-husband.

He leaves behind many dear friends; one sister, JoAnne (Gordon) Fairfield; son, Sean (Erin Jester) Godfrey; daughter, Amy Godfrey; two grandchildren, Leilani and Stella; ex-wife, Nell Godfrey Wall; and extended family in Massachusetts.

From one of his friends and family emails: "I'd like to believe the values of a life well lived will mean something in the Cosmos. And the memories of children, friends, and even our enemies, before we leave this planet will count for something. And the humor, kindness and good works in our lives will be something that perhaps more than a few on this planet will remember."

No local services are planned.

