Service Information Interment 1:00 PM Fort Richardson National Cemetery Memorial service Following Services Eagle River Lions' Club House

John Gerald Regan Jr. passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Born on April 15, 1935, in Minneola, N.Y., to Helen (Cymbalsky) and John G. Regan Sr., he was the middle of the three Regan brothers. Flanked by the elder Rev. Canon Michael P. Regan, and younger Lt. Richard P. Regan Sr., SMSgt John G. Regan Jr. and his brothers exemplified the finest American character. They served God, country and community in humility, and with honor, dignity and integrity. Our country is much the better for the lives they lived, and a little less bright with the closing of this era.

After John's retirement from a 20-plus year career in the United States Air Force, and receiving the Silver Star Medal for valor in combat, he began a career on the North Slope. His final retirement from Atlantic Richfield Company in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, was an open door to the legacy he leaves in service to the community of Anchorage, Alaska.

John was a proud member of the Lions Club International for more than 40 years. As a Spenard Lion, he served as District Governor for District 49A, Chairperson for the Council of Governors and was a Melvin Jones Fellow. A veritable Lion extraordinaire, John found his passion and calling in vision projects. He found tremendous satisfaction in the provision of vision screening for local school children.

For the past five years, John fought cancer with dignity. He was blessed by the care he received through Providence Hospital and those who provided hospice care.

John will be dearly missed and is survived by his loving wife, Lee Anne; his daughter, Carolyn (Jerome); sons, John III, Michael and Joseph; and grandchildren, Douglas, Melanie, Rebecca (Nathan), Holiday (Brandon), Nicole and their families.

An interment ceremony for John will be held at Fort Richardson National Cemetery on Oct. 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. A memorial service will immediately follow the interment and will be held at the Eagle River Lions' Club House. Please come ready to sing, "Hail, Hail, The Lions Are Here" and Roar.

Memorial gifts are kindly directed to the Lions District Sight Program c/o Spenard Livewire Lions Foundation, P.O. Box 93055 Anchorage, AK 99509; or to the Providence Foundation, 3200 Providence Drive, Anchorage, AK 99508. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019

