John "Jack" Renn was born on Aug. 19, 1939, to Walter and Minnie Renn of Kaukauna, Wis. He graduated from St. Norbert College in 1961, with a degree in history. He married Nona Robison on Nov. 6, 1965.

Jack had a distinguished career in the military, entering the U.S.

In retirement, Jack was an avid traveler. He and Nona visited many countries. His favorite trip was the South Pacific

Athletes and coaches throughout the state will remember Jack for his extraordinary commitment to youth sports. He began his career as a high school football official in Korea and California. In Alaska, he served as an on-field football official from 1981-2015 in local and state games and tournaments, and then kept the clock from 2015-2017. Jack recruited Nona as the first female chain gang official for Alaska high school football. He was instrumental in initiating girls' flag football in the Anchorage School District, including training coaches.

For more than 25 years he kept score/clock at high school basketball games and also Alaska

Jack's impact was felt off the field and courts as well. He was the longest serving President of the Anchorage Football Officials Association, which he was involved in for more than 30 years. When he stepped down as President of the AFOA, his fellow officials noted that "through steadfast leadership and countless mentorships, you have raised the standard for us all by personal model." To this group, Jack was fittingly known as "The Rock."

Jack was honored for these efforts and more with induction to the Alaska High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2018, which lauded him as "the true example of what a sports official should be."

The only thing that slowed Jack down was a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer in summer of 2018. He battled it with an iron will. Nona, his many friends and his faith were a comfort to Jack, especially during his final months. He passed away on March 24, 2019.

Jack is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nona Renn.

Visitation will be held at Legacy Funeral Home - Witzleben, 1707 South Bragaw Street, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, with burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Fort Richardson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's name to .



