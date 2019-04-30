John Oliver Rutherford was born on Dec. 28, 1943, and passed away on April 25, 2019.
John, also known as Jack, was born in Townson, Baltimore, Md. He served in the U.S. Air Force, then moved his family to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1972, where he created his company, "Jack's Painting and Drywall." Jack enjoyed his work and his friends and family.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, Wilson Douglas Rutherford; mother, Margaret Born Rutherford; brother, Richard Glen Rutherford; sister, Carol Jean Rutherford; son, Jean Louis Rutherford; and son, John Oliver Rutherford Jr.
He is survived by his sister, Marian Rutherford Thomas; sons, Michael Glen Rutherford and Bryan James Rutherford; and grandchildren, Bryan Lee Rutherford, Brendyn Lee Rutherford, Brodie Lewis Rutherford and Aaliyah Saphira Rutherford. We will always lovingly remember Jack's kindness and great sense of humor. He is forever loved and will be missed by us all.
Service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Fort Richardson at 2:30 p.m. All are invited to attend.
Arrangements were made with Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019