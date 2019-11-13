Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Dare Ave. Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-345-2244 Service 3:00 PM Anchorage Funeral Home 1800 Dare Ave. Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Scott Isby, age 61, died on Nov. 5, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska, after a brief battle with lung cancer, a late effect of radiation treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma in 1981.

John was born on June 1, 1958, in New York City to Joseph and Peggy (Carpenter) Isby. He grew up in Queens, N.Y., the middle child of three boys. From his father, a science teacher, he gained an early interest in the natural world, as well as his humility. His mother, an English World War II war bride, instilled in him a sense of fun and adventure.

John graduated from Queens College in New York with a Bachelor of Arts in Geology in 1981. He left for graduate school at the University of Utah, where he thrived in the open spaces in the west. In 1984, he received a master's degree in geology. He began his long, nearly 35-year career as a geologist with Sohio/BP in Houston, Texas, working initially in operations and then exploration.

In 1990, he jumped at the chance to move to Alaska as a development geologist, taking with him his new bride, Peggie. In 1996, John transferred to BP England. While there, he honed his skills as a geological modeler, which would characterize the remainder of his career. In 1999, he took these skills to BP-Kuwait. In 2003, John returned to Alaska to model development opportunities for the Endicott and North Star oil fields. With his expertise in building geologic models, he was chosen to update one of BP's largest models, Prudhoe Bay. He also spent time mentoring less experienced geologists.

John is widely known at BP for a rattlesnake bite he endured while on a company field trip on a remote river in west Texas on Sept. 11, 2001. The group had to scramble to arrange an emergency helicopter evacuation of John, who stayed unflappable throughout.

In 1985, John invited a fellow Utah grad living in Houston to go for a bicycle ride – they married five years later. Their children, Ian and Andrea, were born a few years later in Alaska. John was a treasured father and role model to his two children. Calm, kind and selfless, he would spend his hours after work helping them with their studies and taking them to sports practice. John was a devoted and thoughtful husband, a careful listener and a fixer of cars and appliances; he always aimed to make life easier for his family. Together they had many adventures across the globe.

John had many cherished life-long friends. He loved the camaraderie on fishing trips, singletrack trail rides or sharing stories. John's joys in life were his family, work, friendships, the outdoors and a good IPA.

John is survived by his wife of 29 years, Peggie Gallagher; his children, Ian and Andrea Isby; Ian's fiance, Jenna Morrison; his brothers, Michael (Laura Fratt) and David (Anne Shackleton) Isby; as well as relatives and friends.

A service will be held on Nov. 15, 2019, at 3 p.m., at the Anchorage Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory can be made to Singletrack Advocates in Anchorage, or an education .

A special thank you to staff at Providence Hospital and Alaska Oncology for their kindness during John's illness.



