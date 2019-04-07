Obituary Guest Book View Sign

John Joseph Ungar passed away on March 27, 2019, at his home with his loving partner Cathy by his side. Beloved son of the late Dr. Alexander Ungar and Helene Rosenson Ungar, John was born on Feb. 13, 1946, and raised in New York City and Long Island, N.Y. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and Pace University.

He worked for Coopers and Lybrand in New York before deciding, in 1976, to purchase a VW Bus and travel the United States making his way to Alaska. He fell in love with Alaska immediately having sunny days in Anchorage and quickly decided to move here. He bragged that he sold the VW for the same price he purchased it. He worked for Coopers and Lybrand in Anchorage, WGM Mining and Geological Consultants (his favorite job that gave him the opportunity to travel throughout Alaska), and retired, at the age of 50, as a controller with the State of Alaska International Airport.

His generous and kind spirit brought love, laughter and light into the lives of everyone he met. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him. He enjoyed reading, bowling, softball, golf and spending time with those he loved.

John is survived by his sisters, Judy Lambert and Vicki Ungar both of New York; his loving companion and partner, Cathy Boitz; her children, Sarah and Alan; Cathy's grandchildren, Jaylene, Ashton, River and Dakota from Alaska; nephew, David Leibowits and his wife Susan and their children Cate, Alexis and Lila of Connecticut; and many friends.

His ashes will be scattered at his favorite Alaska sites, and at the Mount Lebanon Cemetery, N.Y.

Memorial donations in honor of John to help find a cure for cancer can be made to MD Anderson, Houston at gifts.mdanderson.org ; or Hospice of Anchorage.

