Johnathan Gregory Kellogg, "JK," passed away on Dec. 25, 2019.
John was born on Sept. 11, 1972, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Carman R. Kellogg and Karen Lee Melven. John graduated from Service High School and spent the next 25 years pursuing certifications as a first responder and automotive mechanic.
He is survived by his mother, Karen L. Melven, and stepfather, Gary Melven; sisters, Sarah Canoy of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Jolene Howe of Palmer, Alaska; brother, Jason Melven of Anchorage; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
John was predeceased by his father, Carman R. Kellogg; uncle, Greg Kellogg; grandparents, Fred and June Watson; and his loved pets, the rottys. John will be missed by his family and all his many great friends.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020