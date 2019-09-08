Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Bellingham Cruise Terminal Send Flowers Obituary

Jon B. Strong passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Aug. 13, 2019. He was born on July 29, 1947, in Eugene, Ore., and moved the following year to Anchorage, Alaska, where he graduated from East Anchorage High in 1965, and magna cum laude from Alaska Methodist University in 1970. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and continued to be active in community service throughout his life. Jon was someone you could always rely on to lend a hand whenever needed, and did so with trademark enthusiasm. Ever generous, he was able to bless others with the gift of life through the donation of vital organs, a small mercy in his tragic and unexpected passing.

Jon married his high school sweetheart, Stephanie, and in June celebrated 49 years of marriage. They raised their daughters, Emily and Megan, in Bellevue. He was a caring and hard working husband and father, a faithful supporter and encourager in all his wife's and daughters' endeavors. No one loved hearing, telling or making up a good story more than Jon.

Jon is survived by his wife, Stephanie; daughters, Emily Frazier (Eric), and Megan Vogler (Eric); grandchildren, Keely, Torin and Jens Frazier, and Brooklyn Vogler; brother, Bobbie (Jan); sister-in-law, Ruth Strong; sister- and brother-in-law, Priscilla and Bob DeGroff; brothers-in-law, Jim Ladd and Bryan Ladd; as well as nephews, nieces, cousins, and dear friends, all of whom will miss him dearly. Jon was predeceased by his brother, L. Tom Strong; mother, Lola G. Strong; and father, Walter R. Strong.

Jon's Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal.

In lieu of flowers, consider supporting Stephanie in this unexpected loss: Jon B. Strong passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Aug. 13, 2019. He was born on July 29, 1947, in Eugene, Ore., and moved the following year to Anchorage, Alaska, where he graduated from East Anchorage High in 1965, and magna cum laude from Alaska Methodist University in 1970. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and continued to be active in community service throughout his life. Jon was someone you could always rely on to lend a hand whenever needed, and did so with trademark enthusiasm. Ever generous, he was able to bless others with the gift of life through the donation of vital organs, a small mercy in his tragic and unexpected passing.Jon married his high school sweetheart, Stephanie, and in June celebrated 49 years of marriage. They raised their daughters, Emily and Megan, in Bellevue. He was a caring and hard working husband and father, a faithful supporter and encourager in all his wife's and daughters' endeavors. No one loved hearing, telling or making up a good story more than Jon.Jon is survived by his wife, Stephanie; daughters, Emily Frazier (Eric), and Megan Vogler (Eric); grandchildren, Keely, Torin and Jens Frazier, and Brooklyn Vogler; brother, Bobbie (Jan); sister-in-law, Ruth Strong; sister- and brother-in-law, Priscilla and Bob DeGroff; brothers-in-law, Jim Ladd and Bryan Ladd; as well as nephews, nieces, cousins, and dear friends, all of whom will miss him dearly. Jon was predeceased by his brother, L. Tom Strong; mother, Lola G. Strong; and father, Walter R. Strong.Jon's Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal.In lieu of flowers, consider supporting Stephanie in this unexpected loss: https://tinyurl.com/y2a6mo6v. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close