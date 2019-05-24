Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jordan Witt. View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Funeral service 1:00 PM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 13111 Brayton Dr. Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

It's with profound sadness and grief that we announce that our dearest son, Jordan Witt, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Jordan was born on Dec. 18, 1986, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Robert and LaCinda Witt. He attended Rabbit Creek Elementary, Goldenview Middle School and graduated from Service High School in 2005. He was a loving father, son, brother and uncle, and an amazing friend to all. Anyone who met Jordan knows that it is an understatement to say that he brought life to any room he entered and could bring a smile to anyone's face.

His spirit of adventure took him many places in Alaska and Washington. His love of the outdoors, whether flying with his Dad, fishing, hunting or ripping his snowmachine, gave him many adventures to be remembered, especially by those who were along for the ride. He looked forward to cabin time with family and friends. He loved his job with the brothers and sisters of the Anchorage Independent Longshore Union, Local 1. He had achieved all skill levels at work, but was proud to be one of the exceptional crane operators at Matson Navigation Co., and an equipment operator at Sea Star Stevedore Co. and North Star Terminal & Stevedore Co.

Jordan was preceded in death by his brother, Justin Witt; and his grandparents, Robert Witt Sr., Barbara Lines, and Leon and Colleen Lines.

He is survived by grandmother, Marjorie Witt; father and mother, Bob and Cindi Witt; brother, Jared (Erin) Witt; nieces, Zoey and Ava Witt; his son, Jordan Dahl; half-sister, Tabetha Toloff; uncles and aunts, Lori (David) Orton, Leo (Jeanne) Lines, Ray (Sharon) Lines, Brad Witt, Kevin (Rene) Witt, John Witt, Heidi (Glen) Fowler and Kristen Witt; and 30 cousins in Alaska and Utah.

In his short 32 years, Jordan loved - and was loved - deeply by his family, his AILU Longshore family and his many friends. We miss him so much!

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 1 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 13111 Brayton Drive, Anchorage, AK 99516. Interment will follow at Angelus Memorial Park Cemetery, 440 East Klatt Road, Anchorage, AK 99515.



It's with profound sadness and grief that we announce that our dearest son, Jordan Witt, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, May 18, 2019.Jordan was born on Dec. 18, 1986, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Robert and LaCinda Witt. He attended Rabbit Creek Elementary, Goldenview Middle School and graduated from Service High School in 2005. He was a loving father, son, brother and uncle, and an amazing friend to all. Anyone who met Jordan knows that it is an understatement to say that he brought life to any room he entered and could bring a smile to anyone's face.His spirit of adventure took him many places in Alaska and Washington. His love of the outdoors, whether flying with his Dad, fishing, hunting or ripping his snowmachine, gave him many adventures to be remembered, especially by those who were along for the ride. He looked forward to cabin time with family and friends. He loved his job with the brothers and sisters of the Anchorage Independent Longshore Union, Local 1. He had achieved all skill levels at work, but was proud to be one of the exceptional crane operators at Matson Navigation Co., and an equipment operator at Sea Star Stevedore Co. and North Star Terminal & Stevedore Co.Jordan was preceded in death by his brother, Justin Witt; and his grandparents, Robert Witt Sr., Barbara Lines, and Leon and Colleen Lines.He is survived by grandmother, Marjorie Witt; father and mother, Bob and Cindi Witt; brother, Jared (Erin) Witt; nieces, Zoey and Ava Witt; his son, Jordan Dahl; half-sister, Tabetha Toloff; uncles and aunts, Lori (David) Orton, Leo (Jeanne) Lines, Ray (Sharon) Lines, Brad Witt, Kevin (Rene) Witt, John Witt, Heidi (Glen) Fowler and Kristen Witt; and 30 cousins in Alaska and Utah.In his short 32 years, Jordan loved - and was loved - deeply by his family, his AILU Longshore family and his many friends. We miss him so much!Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 1 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 13111 Brayton Drive, Anchorage, AK 99516. Interment will follow at Angelus Memorial Park Cemetery, 440 East Klatt Road, Anchorage, AK 99515. Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close