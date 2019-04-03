Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jose "Joe" A. Capo Junior was born on Dec. 3, 1953, in Bronx, N.Y., to Jose Capo Senior and Luisa Martinez. On March 30, 2019, Joe passed away at home in Wasilla, Alaska, and moved on to his home in Heaven with his Savior, Jesus Christ.

Joe was married to Teresa (White) Capo for 26 years, she's the mother to his six children. He loved his children deeply and did everything he could for them. His children are: Timothy Capo, Sarah Mitchell, Anthony Capo, Jose Capo, Christopher Capo and Benjamin Capo. Joe loved his son- and daughters-in-law as if they were his own: Heidi Capo, Jeff Mitchell and Jennifer Capo. He has 10 grandchildren in which he delighted. Their names are: Esli, Judah, Jonathan, Jenessa, Samuel, and another Capo grandson due the end of May, and Ember, Hunter, Isaiah and Eden Mitchell. His last few years were spent with Kathy Morgan. He loved her dearly and was devoted to her. We love her as well. Joe's siblings, whom he cherished, are Brenda L. Capo, Kenneth Capo, Diana Capo and Ileana Capo-Sullivan. Above all, Joe loved the Lord and did everything as if it was for Him.

You always believed in us, and someday we will be together again. Until that day comes, we will all do everything we can to become the great men and women you told us we could be.

"Love suffers long and is kind; love does not envy; love does not parade itself, is not puffed up; does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, thinks no evil; does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails." I Corinthians 13:4-8

A Public Viewing and Visitation will be held at Legacy Heritage Funeral Chapel on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., family will greet friends and family from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at King's Chapel Church in Wasilla on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11 a.m.

Interment services will be at Fort Richardson National Cemetery following the funeral services. Funeral Home Kehl's Palmer Legacy Funeral Home

