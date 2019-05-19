Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Manuel Cardo. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 6:30 PM Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral 2900 Wisconsin Street Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

After suffering injuries from a fall, Jose Cardo passed away peacefully at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the age of 77, with his partner Esther Miller and cousin/brother Luis Delgado-Martinez at his side.

Jose was born in Sullana, Peru, on Christmas Day, 1941. He was the second eldest of eight children. After working a variety of jobs in Lima, Peru, Jose moved to Los Angeles, Calif., with his uncle Francisco Delgado in the early 1960s. In 1967, Jose headed north to Anchorage.

In 1969, while working for Northwest Airlines, Jose was called upon to assist a group of fellow airline workers, including Esther Miller, in learning Spanish. Thus began his lifelong relationship with Esther Miller, his soul mate and love of his life.

Jose had a long 30-plus-year career managing service stations for Tesoro and its predecessor companies, having retired in 2007.

In the late 60s/early 70s if there was a soccer game being played in Anchorage, Jose knew about it; in fact, he was probably playing and/or had organized the game. His love of soccer began as a child in Peru where all the children played barefoot; and Jose continued to play barefoot into adulthood. He was an early organizer of young men's soccer leagues - all who played or wanted to play soccer in those informal league days knew of Jose. During the perestroika days in the 1980s, Esther remembers 20 Russian soccer players having traveled to Alaska for games and being welcomed at their house. In fact, many soccer players over the years gathered at their home and cabin for post-game parties. Jose welcomed them all and made lifelong friends.

Jose was also well known for his love of humorous storytelling and Spanish music. He and Esther often were out in their green truck and camper enjoying Alaska's beauty and/or heading to their cabin.

Jose is survived by his partner of 50 years, Esther Miller; his siblings, Lucho, Carlos, Vicente, Isabel and Emma; and his cousin Luis Delgado-Martinez, who was like a brother to him, their spouses and children and his large extended family residing in Sullana, Piura, Catacaos and Lima, Peru, and in the U.S. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Pilar.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral, 2900 Wisconsin Street in Anchorage, at 6:30 p.m.

A bench will be placed on the Anchorage park strip in memory of Jose Cardo. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jose's memory may be made to the Anchorage Parks Foundation, in which a memorial bench will be placed in his honor. After suffering injuries from a fall, Jose Cardo passed away peacefully at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the age of 77, with his partner Esther Miller and cousin/brother Luis Delgado-Martinez at his side.Jose was born in Sullana, Peru, on Christmas Day, 1941. He was the second eldest of eight children. After working a variety of jobs in Lima, Peru, Jose moved to Los Angeles, Calif., with his uncle Francisco Delgado in the early 1960s. In 1967, Jose headed north to Anchorage.In 1969, while working for Northwest Airlines, Jose was called upon to assist a group of fellow airline workers, including Esther Miller, in learning Spanish. Thus began his lifelong relationship with Esther Miller, his soul mate and love of his life.Jose had a long 30-plus-year career managing service stations for Tesoro and its predecessor companies, having retired in 2007.In the late 60s/early 70s if there was a soccer game being played in Anchorage, Jose knew about it; in fact, he was probably playing and/or had organized the game. His love of soccer began as a child in Peru where all the children played barefoot; and Jose continued to play barefoot into adulthood. He was an early organizer of young men's soccer leagues - all who played or wanted to play soccer in those informal league days knew of Jose. During the perestroika days in the 1980s, Esther remembers 20 Russian soccer players having traveled to Alaska for games and being welcomed at their house. In fact, many soccer players over the years gathered at their home and cabin for post-game parties. Jose welcomed them all and made lifelong friends.Jose was also well known for his love of humorous storytelling and Spanish music. He and Esther often were out in their green truck and camper enjoying Alaska's beauty and/or heading to their cabin.Jose is survived by his partner of 50 years, Esther Miller; his siblings, Lucho, Carlos, Vicente, Isabel and Emma; and his cousin Luis Delgado-Martinez, who was like a brother to him, their spouses and children and his large extended family residing in Sullana, Piura, Catacaos and Lima, Peru, and in the U.S. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Pilar.A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral, 2900 Wisconsin Street in Anchorage, at 6:30 p.m.A bench will be placed on the Anchorage park strip in memory of Jose Cardo. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jose's memory may be made to the Anchorage Parks Foundation, in which a memorial bench will be placed in his honor. Published in Anchorage Daily News from May 19 to May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close