Joseph Stanislaus Amarok was born to Paul and Mary Amarok in Solomon, Alaska.
His family includes siblings, Catherine Dickson, Larry, MaryLou, Susie, Margaret, Paul and Raymond; nieces, Karen and Helen; wife, Rebecca Amarok; daughters, Barbara and Johnna (deceased); grandchildren, Jason, Alyssa, Rhiannon and William; and great-grandchildren, Tristen, Aleeya, Brandon, Joe and Meranda.
He grew up in Nome, Alaska, and graduated from Nome High School. Joseph served at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California from Aug. 31, 1961 to Dec. 17, 1965. He received the Rifle Marksman Badge, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and Good Conduct Medal (First award).
He also worked for the Department of Health and Human Services for 10 years; Wein Airlines for 14 years; and the FAA for 25 years.
Joseph enjoyed fishing at Chitna, Alaska, clam digging, and blueberry picking, and loved spending his down time with his grandchildren. He is loved by his family and friends.
Services will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 825 Kelvin Street in Anchorage, Alaska, on Dec. 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.
He was loved by all. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019