Joseph Stanley Godsoe, age 83, left this world for his heavenly home on April 26, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

He was born on Jan. 24, 1936, and was raised by Joseph and Ella Mae Godsoe and grew up in Winchester, Mass., where he graduated in 1954 from Winchester High School and later earned his bachelor's degree in college. He enlisted into the Air Force in September 1954. He worked as a parachute inspector and safety inspector (government service) before moving on to a Safety Inspector. After retiring in 1975, he went to work for the State of Alaska, OSHA and retired as Chief of Occupational Safety and Health. He enjoyed his retirement providing mission work. His work and missions brought him around the world, impacting many lives.

He enjoyed baseball, swimming, skiing and hockey. He was a life guard, a vivid fan of the Boston Bruins and the Alaska Aces. He enjoyed downhill skiing with family and friends. He was a guide and a hunter in Alaska for many years. He enjoyed camping and fishing and the great outdoors. He was a member of the Anchorage Church of Christ, where he served as an elder for many years. He also focused on being a greeter there, as he loved to interact with people. He also was in charge of the Midnight Sun Bible Camp for many years and delighted in bringing joy and hope to the children he worked with. He enjoyed traveling after retirement from the state, doing evangelism and knew no stranger. More than all of that, he loved the Lord, and his church and he loved being with those that mattered most to him, his family.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his brother, Paul Adams; and his sister, Mary Doe; his two children, Joseph Godsoe Jr. married to Kathleen and Brenda Przeczewski married to Joseph. He has four grandchildren: Sophia, Michaela, Joshua and Meghan. He has five great-grandchildren, Ivy, Eli, Jacob, Grace and Everleigh; and many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents and biological mother.

Dad, brother, grandpa, grampy - he will be missed by many.

There will be a memorial service on May 7, 2019, at 6 p.m., at Anchorage Church of Christ, 2700 DeBarr Road. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Midnight Sun Camp, 2700 DeBarr Road, Anchorage, AK 99508-2978.



