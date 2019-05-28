Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Alaska Zoo Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph ""Joe"" Perkins, 80, passed away on March 25, 2019, from heart failure in Edmond, Okla.

Joe earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in civil engineering from the University of Missouri in Rolla, Mo. Following graduation, he joined the U.S.

Joe retired in 1982 as a Lieutenant Colonel working as Deputy Commander of the Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District. He turned down a promotion to Colonel because it meant leaving Alaska. During his Army career, he received two Legion of Merit awards, two

As Alaska's population grew following construction of the pipeline, its energy needs increased quickly. Joe joined the Alaska Power Authority in 1982 and managed an aggressive design and construction program of energy projects to meet those needs, including several hydroelectric projects that still provide about 20% of Alaska's low-cost energy. At Frank Moolin and Associates, Joe later led design and construction of numerous Alaska projects, including the Anchorage Library, the Anchorage Museum, the Anchorage Landfill, 120 post offices throughout the state, the utilidor in Barrow and several road construction projects in Anchorage.

In 1990, Joe became Vice President of Moolin's parent company, Ebasco, and moved to South America, where he completed the construction of the U.S. embassy in Santiago, Chile. When he returned to Washington, D.C., a few years later, Joe suggested Alaska as a location for an ionospheric research project he was developing with a power technology firm. He subsequently developed the HAARP project in Gakona.

It was during this time that Governor Tony Knowles asked Joe to return to Alaska as the Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Transportation. As Alaska's DOT Commissioner for eight years, he led the large agency through lean budget years and championed projects like the Whittier Tunnel, the Anchorage Airport Expansion and the Parks Highway Interchange. He helped elevate Alaska DOT to a national and international level when he served as President of the Western Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, the Vice-President of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, and as one of two USA delegates to the World Road Congress. In each of those organizations, he was active and instrumental in changing and improving national and international protocols and standards used in highway design and construction. He also served on the Alaska Railroad Board of Directors and the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority Board of Directors for eight years. He strongly supported Juneau football and served on the JYFL Board of Directors for several years.

After Joe retired from Alaska DOT in 2002, he lived in Juneau, Alaska, but traveled the world helping developing countries plan their fledgling transportation infrastructure systems. He helped identify transportation corridors in Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. He worked with the President of Sao Tome to reroute transportation systems to enhance economic development. He assisted the President of Gabon in analyzing access and transportation routes to be used in ecotourism development.

When medical issues forced Joe stateside, he focused once again on Alaska infrastructure projects, developing a sniper range at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and consulting with utilities, school districts and the Mat-Su Borough on infrastructure projects.

Joe's greatest joy professionally was the hundreds of professionals he befriended and mentored over the course of his career. He loved his work and he loved the people he worked with. He brought a sense of fun and humor to his work, as his Halloween costumes and staff meeting antics often reflected. He loved fly-fishing with his friends, Wilson Hughes, Tony Knowles, Stan Hooley and Sam Baker. He enjoyed travelling the world with his wife, Laurie. He fostered, guided and supported his children's ambitions and always believed in them. He read and studied history voraciously and often said that he would have been a history professor if he hadn't become an engineer.

Joe is survived by his wife, Laurie Prentice Perkins; and his children: Lindsay Rico (Joseph) of Edmond, Okla., Jack Perkins (Shawnee) of Seattle, Wash., Joseph Perkins (Josie) of Maui, Hawaii, and Tom Perkins (Lisa) of Fort Worth, Texas. He is also survived by three grandchildren; and his brothers, John and Paul Perkins of Missouri.

He read and studied history voraciously and often said that he would have been a history professor if he hadn't become an engineer.Joe is survived by his wife, Laurie Prentice Perkins; and his children: Lindsay Rico (Joseph) of Edmond, Okla., Jack Perkins (Shawnee) of Seattle, Wash., Joseph Perkins (Josie) of Maui, Hawaii, and Tom Perkins (Lisa) of Fort Worth, Texas. He is also survived by three grandchildren; and his brothers, John and Paul Perkins of Missouri.Friends and colleagues are invited to a Celebration of Joe's Life at 3 p.m. on June 15, 2019, at the Alaska Zoo. Joe will be buried in August with full military honors in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. 