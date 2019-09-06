Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Vanderpool. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 5:30 PM The Lake Front Hotel Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime bush pilot Joseph "Joe" Jefferson Vanderpool died on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, peacefully, with his family by his side.

He was born on Sept. 17, 1928, to William T. Vanderpool and Sophie Vanderpool at the Vanderpool homestead in McGrath, Alaska. Joe resided in McGrath until he was 5 years old, when he was sent to the Jessie Lee Home in Seward, Alaska, where he attended school until he was 13 years old. He then moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where he took up odd jobs to help him pay for his dream of becoming a pilot. He took lessons at Merrill Field, and he soloed on April 22, 1945, at the young age of 16.

He was an airline pilot for Wein Airlines, Northern Consolidated Airlines, Bush Air, Faulkner & Walsh and many other companies throughout his days as a pilot. He flew all over the state of Alaska and built lasting friendships along the way. Joe was a bush pilot most of his life; it was his passion and something he loved to do and is a legend in his own right.

He is survived by his sister, Avis Dunkin; brother, Roy Vanderpool; daughters, Kathy Vanderpool Laird, Michele "Mike" Vanderpool, Janice Vanderpool, Sharon "Joy" Vanderpool and Emma "Isha" Twitchell; and his last surviving son, Joseph Vanderpool Jr. He also leaves behind 29 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother; his brother, Woodrow, Lewis "Buster" and Robert Sr.; sisters, Rose, Nora, Alice and Sophie; and sons, Woodrow "Woody," William and Nicklaus "Jake."

Joe was a caring, generous, loving person who will be deeply missed, but we know he is back in his favorite plane flying high once again!

