Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Service 6:00 PM Muldoon Community Assembly 7041 DeBarr Road Anchorage , AK

Joseph William Welsh was born on Dec. 11, 1938, in Clearwater, Minn., to William and Bertha (Lumley) Welsh.

During high school he worked at Coborns. He graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1957, and enlisted in the

Later he would serve in Guam; Michigan; Omaha, Neb., at Strategic Air Command headquarters on Offutt Air Force Base; and Tucson, Ariz., at Tactical Air Command on Davis Monthan Air Force Base.

While in Arizona, he met and married Felisa Meria in 1977. Together they decided to pack up and move the family to Alaska. In Alaska, he would work on Elmendorf Air Force Base at Consolidated Base Personnel Operations in separations, retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1981. While in the Air Force, Joseph was recognized with numerous decorations including good conduct medals with oak leaf clusters and outstanding unit award with valor.

After retiring, he joined the United States Postal Service in 1981, working as a clerk and later, supervisor at the General Mail and Airport Mail Facilities in Anchorage, Alaska, and retiring in 1997. He was well-liked by his peers and co-workers.

Over the years he was active in the Hawaiian community in Anchorage and was a member of both the Senior Adult Ministry at Muldoon Community Assembly and American Legion Post 29. He was also an avid bowler for more than 60 years and bowled in many leagues including Hui Aikane Bowling League at Park Lanes, Over the Hill Gang at Jewel Lake Bowl and Mountain View Lions League at Park Lanes.

Throughout his life, Joseph enjoyed bowling, fishing, playing video poker, telling jokes, traveling and watching sports. After retirement, Joseph enjoyed his three full-time jobs: eat, sleep and watch TV - which he always proudly shared with anyone he met. He also enjoyed watching Lando, Michael and Jace play football and bowl. Some of his most memorable vacations included numerous trips to Las Vegas, Nev., and cruises, and he looked forward in his later years to his annual trip to see the family in Minnesota.

Joseph is survived by sons, Joseph Lumley of Green Bay, Wis., and Jeffrey Welsh of Anchorage; his grandchildren Jake, Jace, Jaxon, Kiera-Joy, Benjamin, Lando and Meria; his stepchildren, Gary Villaruel of Tacoma, Wash., Gayson Villaruel of Havana, Ill., Sen Coonrod of Anchorage, Richard Villaruel of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Barbara Patacsil of Tacoma, Wash.; brothers, James (Inge) Welsh of Wayzata, Minn., Wayne (LuAnn Pelletier) of Monticello, Minn., Jack (Joyce) Welsh of Cushing, Minn., Ronald (Lynne) Welsh of Sauk Rapids, Minn., and Daniel Welsh of Sauk Rapids, Minn.; sisters, Maryann Lewellyn of Sauk Rapids, Minn., and Patricia (David) Johnson of Clearwater, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents; and wife, Felisa.

Joseph touched many lives and he will always be missed and remembered for his kind heart, generosity and jokes.

A service will be held honoring his life at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Muldoon Community Assembly, 7041 DeBarr Road in Anchorage.



