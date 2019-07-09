Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine LaChance. View Sign Service Information Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home 103 Main Street Colebrook , NH 03576 (603)-237-4311 Send Flowers Obituary

Josephine "Jo" LaChance, 97, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, June 28, 2019.

She was born on June 20, 1922, in Newmarket, N.H., a daughter to the late Daniel J. and M. Adaline (Varney) Brady. She grew up on a small dairy farm, was always active in 4-H, and enjoyed the Grange Hall dances in Lee, N.H., on the weekends. She received a teaching degree from Keene Teachers' College and later earned a master's degree in Alaska.

Jo began her teaching career in Nottingham, N.H., with a single class of grades one through four. Two years later, she moved to Montana, where she taught first grade for the next two years. She then relocated to Alaska, and taught in Wrangell and Palmer, and for 26 years in the Anchorage school system - in the Denali School, Government Hill, Turnagin and the Lake Otis schools. She was awarded an honorary life membership in the Alaska Congress of Parents & Teachers in 1969.

She was a 60-year member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She was also a member of the Metallak Retired Teachers and the local Red Hat Society. Jo loved to play bridge, and was one of the original four members who started the local bridge club in Colebrook, N.H. She also enjoyed gardening and watching the wildlife around her home.

She is predeceased by her first husband of 20 years, Richard F. Rasch; her second husband of 40 years, James E. LaChance; her parents; two sisters; and three brothers. She leaves behind four generations of nieces and nephews.

A graveside interment service was held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in the Colebrook Village Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Jo may be made to the Delta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international women's educational organization, for their scholarship fund, c/o Mary Jolles, chapter treasurer, 206 Roaring Brook Road, Colebrook, NH 03576.

Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 9, 2019

