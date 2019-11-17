Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society Of Alaska 5050 Dunbar Dr. Wasilla , AK 99654 (907)-373-8627 Send Flowers Obituary

Joshua "Josh" Michael Clarence Haley exited the earth with a booming 4.6 earthquake in his favorite tuxedo tracksuit on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. He was running late for a game of rummy and eager to have a reunion with his Granmarie. She passed away before they had a chance to finish their game, and Josh often spoke of the day he would get to have a rematch.

Josh was born on June 6, 1990, in Wasilla, Alaska, where he graduated from the Mat-Su Career and Technical High School with a computer networking focus. Upon graduation, he attended Alaska Job Corps and received a certification in human services. As a Personal Care Assistant with Consumer Direct, he provided care and support to Alaskan seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Josh's life as a young adult was only beginning when the doctors informed him on Dec. 19, 2013, at 23 years old, that he had six months to live. In the 2,137 days, 51,288 hours, and 3,077,280 minutes Josh spent fighting brain cancer, he lost the use of his left arm, the hearing in his right ear and his full vision, but he never once lost his sense of humor.

Josh wanted you to know there are a few advantages of dying from Grade IV Glioblastoma Multiforme Cancer. A few perks include someone else wiping your @$&, drinking as many glasses of chocolate milk as you want, and you will be less annoyed by people due to poor hearing.

Josh named his first tumor Stanley, his second tumor Kevin, and his dead arm Franklin, so that he could yell directly at each of them, often shouting "#$%! you, Stanley!" "Go to

Josh had an inner strength, unwavering bravery, and faith in God that was admired by many. There are many gifts each of us brings to this world, and for Josh, he brought a remarkable sense of humor and sharp wit. He would be the first person to tell you today's fun fact and was known to recite the best movies almost verbatim. Laughter is the best medicine, and Josh loved to raise spirits and lighten the mood with silly and often inappropriate jokes.

Josh left behind a hell of a lot of people who loved him, his parents, John F. (Karen) Haley and Mary (Tim) Anderson; grandparents, Bill (Donna) Botch of Los Angeles, Calif., John L. Haley of Escondido, Calif., and Michaela Botch of Peoria, Ariz.; not to mention the many aunts, uncles and friends that are considered family.

He was fiercely proud of each of his seven siblings and three brothers-in-law: Jess (Andy) Haley, Cait (James) Haley, Danii (Andreas) Haley, John WP Haley, Sean Haley, Lauren Haley and Anna Haley. Josh was a worthy opponent for many sibling rivalries, but in his final days, the siblings put aside all childhood grievances to hold his hand 24 hours a day and told Josh how much he was loved.

Josh's positive outlook on life had an impact on everyone he met. He would always be the first person to strike up a conversation with a stranger, who stopped for people broke down on the side of the road, picked up every hitchhiker no matter their appearance, and often gave people his last dollar, even if he needed it. Josh generously cared for others and fought back by authentically living his life.

