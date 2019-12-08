Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 8427 Jewel Lake Rd Anchorage, AK 99502 Service 4:30 PM Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 8427 Jewel Lake Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved sister, aunt and friend departed for her heavenly home in early November. The first girl born after four boys in a family of eight, she was rightfully named Joy, which exemplified her life. Her gracious and friendly ways brought joy wherever she went.

Her passions were family, friends, her church Gloria Dei, giving gifts, Christmas and especially her nieces and nephews. Their memories of her are of haircuts, "cheesy potatoes," chocolate chip cookies, watching Tom and Jerry with them, sleeping in her closet, breakfast dates, fashion shows and the books she gave them.

Joy was born in North Dakota, graduated from high school, and went on to training at Mrs. Robinson's Beauty School. It was in Minneapolis, Minn., where for several years she owned and operated her own hair salon until Alaska called and she came to live near her northern siblings: David, Norman and Richard. She continued to live with Richard until his passing last year.

In Anchorage, Alaska, Joy was employed by Alaska Alternative Medicine and several family businesses: Richard's Bunka Art and Shaklee, Gateway School and Learning Center and Anderson's Bride.

She will never be absent from our memories and hearts.

Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lucille Anderson; brothers, Lynn and Richard Anderson; and nephew, Wayne Anderson.

She is survived by brothers, Norman (Betty), David (Marilyn) of Anchorage and Hal (Pat) of North Dakota; sisters, Connie (Gary) Mariner and Julie Anderson of North Dakota; 12 nieces and nephews; and 23 great-nieces and -nephews.

