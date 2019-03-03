Joyce A. (Smyser) Losnegard, daughter of the late Zelma and Clancy Smyser of Renton, Wash., passed away, at age 66, on Feb. 17, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz.

Joyce first came to Anchorage, Alaska, at the invitation of friends, for the Fur Rendezvous. She went back to Washington, packed her bags, and moved to Alaska. She worked for many years at the Alaska Telephone Association as an executive secretary and meeting planner. While working for the Association, Joyce made friends across Alaska and around the country. She lived in Anchorage some 35 years before retiring to San Tan Valley, Ariz.

Joyce was the long time partner of Walter Larson. She is survived by her son, Keef Downing; his wife, Cindy; and grandchild that she loved with all her heart, Melanie.

A celebration of her life will be planned after the tears subside some.