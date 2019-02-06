Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Joyce was born in Northampton, Mass., to Earl and Marjorie Fountain. She enjoyed working in banking for more than 30 years. She lived a short time, during her younger years, in Littleton, N.H., before moving to Williamsburg, Mass. She attended Williamsburg High School, where she graduated with her class in 1969. She and her husband met in high school in 1967, and married in Oct. 20, 1972. She loved reading books and making friends. She also loved her pet dog Missy. Joyce will always be in our hearts and missed dearly. May she rest in peace.

Joyce (Fountain) Adair passed away peacefully at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass., on Jan. 20, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Alan Adair.

