Obituary

Joyce Cleasby Driscoll, 74, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019, with her son John Cleasby Driscoll by her side. Joyce died from complications due to late stage COPD.



Joyce was born on August 31, 1945 in Seattle, the only child of Eloise and John Cleasby. The family lived in the Burien area near the Seattle airport where Joyce's father worked as an air traffic controller for over 50 years. Joyce graduated from Highline High School in 1962.



Joyce's first marriage to Alex Ortega brought her son, John, who she raised in both Boise and Sun Valley, Idaho. She also helped to raise stepchildren, Lisa and Tony, from her second marriage to James Driscoll.



While living in Boise in the early 80s, Joyce was employed as a zookeeper at the Boise Zoo. Joyce had an amazing gift for working with animals and loved all creatures, often bringing home baby zoo animals to be fed and tended in their first days of life. Numerous cats, dogs and horses also joined the family over the years.



In Sun Valley, Joyce ran a property management business. After her son left for college, Joyce returned to the Burien/Seattle area to be closer to her parents. She once again connected to her love of animals, working at a local veterinary clinic.



In 2014, Joyce moved to Anchorage, Alaska to be the "grandma on duty" and enjoy her later years close to her son's family and her grandchildren, Luca and Lidia Driscoll. Joyce enjoyed being the family chauffeur, collecting her grandkids from school daily and spending long afternoon hours enjoying their company, seeing that they finished their homework, and providing them with sweet treats like only a grandmother can.



Joyce's quit wit, straight talk, and gift with animals will be greatly missed. Her family will strive to carry these traits forward starting with tending and loving the cat she left behind.



Joyce's life will be celebrated with a small family gathering. If you'd like to memorialize Joyce in some way, please consider donating in her name to the Anchorage Zoo or that supports animal welfare.

