Joyce L. Daney, Choctaw Nation born to George Walker and Agnes Pauline Colbert 4/27/26 in McAlester, Okla. She was raised during the Great Depression singing old Choctaw hymns in church. Her older brother, Johnny Walker now deceased. Joyce began work in the law offices of Judge Gilbert W. Daney beginning at age 14. In December 1950, she married Gil Daney Jr. and they were together for 46 years before he passed in 1997. In 1951, Joyce joined Gil in Anchorage, Alaska traveling up by car over the Alcan Highway with a friend, Orville Procter.

Joyce worked for National Bank of Alaska in the trust department. She always said her best boss there was Roger Laube who was also the choir director for First Baptist Church, where she and Gil sang in the choir. Later they joined Abbott Loop Community Chapel. After her only child, Buzzy was born, she joined FAA with her husband. She continued her education and took classes at Anchorage Community College. Joyce joined Toastmasters and later became President. Joyce was with Indian Health Service at the old Alaska Native Medical Center before retiring in 1987, where she declared it her best job. She and her husband enjoyed their retirement between Anchorage and Austin, Texas. Joyce doted on her grandchildren fixing their school lunches and treating them to monster Sunday Breakfasts and homemade applesauce. She loved to laugh. A quote that fits her perfectly is where God the Father says to St. Catherine of Siena, "I desire many actions and few words". The family is so very thankful for St. Catherines ladies who took great care of her for ten years. Southcentral Foundation Elder's Program, Home Health, Anchorage Native Primary Care Center Provider Dr. Laurie Olnes-Zimmer, Pharmacy, Traditional Healing Clinic and Providence Hospice that helped take care of her the past year.

Joyce leaves her son, Buz and daughter in law Linda; grandsons, Lee Ayagarak, Daniel and Asa Daney; niece, Aleta ( Al Fields), Kizzi Davis and Aggie Ayagarak.

