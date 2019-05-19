Guest Book View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel 1707 S. Bragaw St. Anchorage , AK 99508 (800)-820-1682 Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Elaine Peterson Galleher headed for "heaven's blueberry patch" on March 29, 2019, surrounded with love. She left this world a much better place.

AMAZING. She radiated a zest for life and a love of adventure that took her from North Dakota to Nome, Alaska. A Scandinavian by blood, she often said she felt more Mexican or Irish. She celebrated all cultures.

ADVENTUROUS. She first moved from North Dakota to Washington, where she met and married the love of her life, pilot Richard "Dick" Galleher. The adventure continued as they headed for Alaska - a honeymoon home in Bethel, then Dillingham, Red Devil, Anchorage and finally, Nome.

ACCOMPLISHED. In business she was a weather observer, an airline employee and then owner - Northern Consolidated, Alaska Airlines and Munz Northern Airlines - a board director - Alascom and Pacific Telecom - a licensed real estate agent and a hospice volunteer. In 2014, Joyce was recognized as one of Alaska's Living Aviation Legends.

As a mother she created a wonderful life for Gail, Brian and Blaine. She loved sharing Nome and her family with visitors from all over the world.

ADVENTURER. In retirement, she and Dick sailed on the "Joyce Elaine" sailboat out of Poulsbo, Wash.; took road trips in their 1938 Darrin Packard; and spent time with family in Alaska. She was an adventurer, whether it was walking the ditch lines in Nome or the tundra in Iceland.

APPRECIATED. Joyce lived almost 90 years, but never acted her age - she was youthful in her enthusiasm, curiosity and openness to all. She took time to touch each person's life along the way.

Joyce was preceded in death by husband, Richard "Dick" Galleher; her sons, Brian and Ross; her parents, Alvin and Lola; and her sisters, Jeanne and Jerry Ann; as well as many other cherished family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Gail (Frank Flavin); son, Blaine (Kim); and grandsons, Brett Galleher (Kelsey) and Conner Merboth.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to Anchorage Providence Hospice or the Alaska Aviation Heritage Museum.

Memorial gatherings will be later this summer.

