Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Dare Ave. Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-345-2244 Service 1:30 PM Chester Park 2020 Muldoon Rd Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Elaine Schuerger, age 73, passed away while holding her true love's hand on Dec. 21, 2019. She was born on Dec. 20, 1946, in Seattle, Wash., to Richard and Bernice Thornbrue. In February 1969, Joyce married Albert Richard Schuerger and they were blessed with almost 51 years of marriage. In February 2019, they celebrated their 50th anniversary by renewing their vows, while surrounded by family, in the Fern Grotto of Kauai, Hawaii.

Joyce loved sewing for others and was a seamstress and costume designer for decades. Her journey as a seamstress led her to work with the Seattle Opera, beauty pageants and numerous theatrical productions. Joyce also had a huge heart for children and was a daycare provider and preschool teacher. Joyce was a member of Denali 16 Order of the Easter Star and a past member of Waheed Court #81 Ladies of the Oriental Shrine.

Most people knew Joyce as someone who always had a smile on her face and joy in her heart, despite the health challenges she faced during her lifetime. Joyce was truly a fighter and was even called "The Comeback Girl" by one of her physicians.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Al; her children, Aimee Larimer and Arron Schuerger; son-in-law, Carl Larimer; seven grandchildren, Tyler and Breanna Larimer, Katelyn Moye and Timithy, Logan, Julianne and Abram Schuerger; and great-grandson, Greyson Larimer. She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Heidi Elaine. Joyce will be missed dearly and forever in our hearts.

A service will be held at Chester Park, 2020 Muldoon Road in Anchorage, at 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. A memorial will be held in Portland in April. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Al Aska Shriner's PTF Fund, 1930 East Northern Lights Boulevard, Anchorage, AK 99508. Joyce Elaine Schuerger, age 73, passed away while holding her true love's hand on Dec. 21, 2019. She was born on Dec. 20, 1946, in Seattle, Wash., to Richard and Bernice Thornbrue. In February 1969, Joyce married Albert Richard Schuerger and they were blessed with almost 51 years of marriage. In February 2019, they celebrated their 50th anniversary by renewing their vows, while surrounded by family, in the Fern Grotto of Kauai, Hawaii.Joyce loved sewing for others and was a seamstress and costume designer for decades. Her journey as a seamstress led her to work with the Seattle Opera, beauty pageants and numerous theatrical productions. Joyce also had a huge heart for children and was a daycare provider and preschool teacher. Joyce was a member of Denali 16 Order of the Easter Star and a past member of Waheed Court #81 Ladies of the Oriental Shrine.Most people knew Joyce as someone who always had a smile on her face and joy in her heart, despite the health challenges she faced during her lifetime. Joyce was truly a fighter and was even called "The Comeback Girl" by one of her physicians.Joyce is survived by her husband, Al; her children, Aimee Larimer and Arron Schuerger; son-in-law, Carl Larimer; seven grandchildren, Tyler and Breanna Larimer, Katelyn Moye and Timithy, Logan, Julianne and Abram Schuerger; and great-grandson, Greyson Larimer. She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Heidi Elaine. Joyce will be missed dearly and forever in our hearts.A service will be held at Chester Park, 2020 Muldoon Road in Anchorage, at 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. A memorial will be held in Portland in April. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Al Aska Shriner's PTF Fund, 1930 East Northern Lights Boulevard, Anchorage, AK 99508. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close