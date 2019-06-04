Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Cafe 817 817 W. 6th Avenue Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Anchorage, Alaska, resident Joyce W. Dixon passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019, at her home.

Joyce was born to William and Alfrida Walker on April 28, 1932, in Romford, England. After graduating secondary school in England, she sailed with her mother on the Queen Elizabeth to the United States and later became a U.S. Citizen. She married her first husband, Fred Korevec, and had four wonderful children. The military life brought them to Alaska in 1961. She worked and retired from the Anchorage Borough. After retirement she left Alaska and settled near Coos Bay, Ore., where she and her husband, Richard Dixon, made their home. In 2018, health conditions brought her back to Alaska to be close to her family.

Joyce made friends wherever she went. She will be remembered for her endless historical stories and her love for conversation. Her family remembers not being able to walk into a gas station or grocery store without "Nana" striking up a conversation with a complete stranger. She was a recovering alcoholic and found peace and sobriety for more than 40 years with her strong bond at AA. She treasured many lifelong friendships throughout the organization.

Joyce was an avid reader and enjoyed her gossip magazines daily. She was smart and witty, and could complete the most complex crossword puzzle in no time.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Dixon; sister, Joan Senders; son, Scott Korevec; daughter, Sandra Hopkins; and grandson, Joshua Korevec.

She is survived by daughter, Stephanie Anderson; son-in-law, Sid Anderson; son, Fred Korevec; daughter-in-law, Linda Korevec; stepson, Richard Dixon Jr. and his siblings; grandchildren, Michael (Dusty), Tricia, Christie (Danny), Bo, Sid, James (Michelle), Jennifer, Freddie (Crystal) and Amber; 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and great-niece and great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Alaska Chapter of the TEARS Foundation at

