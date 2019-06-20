Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Alaska resident Judith Ann Morfield, 79, passed away surrounded by her family on June 14, 2019, as a result of complications following open heart surgery at Alaska Regional Hospital, in Anchorage, Alaska.

Judy was born on July 30, 1939, to Herman and Gladys Shelton in Pomeroy, Wash. She grew up, went through school in Pomeroy and married Donald Morfield on Aug. 19, 1961. They moved to Alaska in 1963, and were residents of Valdez during the 1964 Earthquake. They relocated to other locations in Alaska and finally to Anchorage in 1981.

Judy loved flowers, dahlias in particular, and spent many years growing them in her gardens. Other favorite activities were annual winter trips to Maui, Hawaii, and time spent at their condo in Sun City West, Ariz.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Gladys Shelton and a brother, Kenny Shelton. She is survived by a brother, Phillip (Penn) Shelton; niece, Kay (Mark) Barga; her best friend and husband, Donald; three children, Connie Norman, Duane and Darin (Grace) Morfield; six grandchildren, Amanda, Matt, Mark (Kayla), Sara, Zachary Norman and Ann Marie Morfield; three great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Carter and Wyatt Norman; and extended family members, Beth Sipen, Neoly Frasier and Dee Zimmermann.

Judy was a very loving and caring person. She sacrificed a lot of her time to family. Her family would agree that she devoted so much of herself to family and friends, perhaps she wore her heart out prematurely. She will be remembered and missed by her family and many friends. Heaven has received a very special angel who will continue watching over her family.

In accordance with Judy's wishes, a private service will be held at a future date. Published in Anchorage Daily News from June 20 to June 23, 2019

