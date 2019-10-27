Judy, a resident of Homer, a town at the end of the road in Alaska, died on Oct. 19, 2019. She was born on June 24, 1946, in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of the late Eugene and Margaret Zazon. As a child, Judy developed a love of math and of learning more generally, a love that followed her throughout her life.

In 1968, she met Read Patten Dunn, who she married in 1970, and with whom she raised two children. As a mother, wife and human, Judy lived a life of kindness and curiosity. Judy's kindness manifested in innumerable everyday gestures. Her curiosity led her to read and travel and read more and inspired her children and those around her to the same. Over the course of her adult life and travels she worked as a teacher, a veterinary technician, a real estate agent and a tutor.

She is survived by her loving husband, Read; two children, Jane Dunn and Robert Dunn; and three grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Humane Society, your local public radio station or the Kachemak Heritage Land Trust.