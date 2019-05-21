Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Dare Ave. Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-345-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Judy Lynn Bailey passed away on May 10, 2019, at Marlow Manor in Anchorage, Alaska, surrounded by family; she was 79 years old.

Judy was born on Aug. 6, 1939, to Amelia (Thomas) and Don Taylor in Tacoma, Wash. She resided in Washington, Oregon, Victoria, B.C., and California before going to Germany in 1954 to early 1956, and then moving to Anchorage in late 1956. She graduated from Anchorage High School in 1957. Married Gene (Dewey) Bailey in 1958, and was the mother to three sons: Jack, Gordon and Glen. They divorced in 1979, and she never remarried. Judy lived in the same home from 1966 until 2019. She worked for the Territorial Department of Lands, starting in May of 1957, which later became the Division of Lands Management in 1959. She worked for the State of Alaska, in the newly formed Oil and Gas Division until 1962. She then went to work, on Nov. 1, 1962, for UNOCAL Corporation, where she worked for 37 years, retiring in March 1999. After retirement she worked part-time with her son Glen at Alaska Towing & Wrecking right up until the day she went to the hospital.

Judy had a very full life, owning several bars throughout Anchorage and Big Lake, Alaska, after retirement. She visited almost every continent, walking on the Great Wall of China and going on multiple cruises with her friends. She enjoyed crafting and gardening, and looked forward to planning class reunions. She was a unique lady and will be missed by friends and family, especially her sidekick and companion Bogey!

She was preceded in death by her mother, Amelia Williams; father, Donald Taylor; ex husband, Gene; and sister, Barbara Haas.

She is survived by her sisters, Susan Jackson and Donna Forrest in Albany, Ore.; her sons, Jack (Crystal) in Arizona, and Gordon and Glen (Dawn) in Anchorage; grandchildren, Tonya, Janna, Michael, Jeffrey, Shane, Jessica, Kyle and Casey; and her great-grandchildren, Jayden, Lawrence, Sofia, Cooper, Zoie, Jaxs, Carter, Axton, Porter, Barrett and Emmaleine.

A gathering for family and friends will take place in August, to be announced at a later date.



