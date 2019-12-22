Guest Book View Sign Service Information McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home & Crematory 718 W Railroad Ave SHELTON , WA 98584 (360)-426-4803 Send Flowers Obituary

Julia Evelyn Richardson, an Anchorage, Alaska, resident since 1950, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2019, in the loving home of her oldest son and his wife, Gene and Leah Richardson. Julia was 104, and was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Richardson in 1998; and son, Jerry Richardson in 2011. Julia leaves behind sons, Eugene Richardson and his wife Leah of Belfair, Wash., and Bruce Richardson and his wife Martina of Anchorage; and daughter, Patti Lombard and her husband Jim of Bellingham, Wash.; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

As a young woman in Baudette, Minn., Julia excelled at sewing, dancing, cooking and the food preservation methods of that time. She took great pride in being the top student in her beautician class, which is what she did before she got married. The greatest pride of her life was in her four children she loved fiercely until her death.

Near retirement, Julia and our father, Bert, built a cabin at Lake Creek, off the Yentna River, and loved living there from spring through fall until our father's death in 1998. After Bert's passing she continued spending summers there by herself, tending her garden until she was 93. At one time she was pulling weeds in the garden and heard a sound and looked up and saw a momma grizzly with two two-year-old cubs looking at her. She immediately got up and ran to the cabin. She had an uncanny talent for always catching the first salmon. She stayed sharp by doing word puzzles and playing cards - almost always winning at 103. She insisted the television channel be changed anytime President Trump was speaking or mentioned.

