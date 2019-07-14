Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Fairbanks at Raven Landing Send Flowers Obituary

Julian Ralph Rivers was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Feb. 21, 1933, to Ralph Julian Rivers and Lina Carol (Caldwell) Rivers. He died on March 24, 2019, at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska.

He graduated from Fairbanks High School in 1951. His interest in music and theater began in elementary school. He studied piano, violin, guitar and played tuba in the high school band. He attended Stanford from1951-52; was with the U.S. Army from 1953-55; earned a Bachelor of Arts from University of Miami in 1957; attended Neighborhood Playhouse in New York City from1958-59; earned a Master of Arts from University of Alaska in 1975; and earned his Master of Arts in Teaching and Master of Education in 1995. He worked as a construction surveyor from 1955-1984; as a teacher and counselor from 1984-2008; and host of the Alaska Cottonwood Bed and Breakfast from 2009-2017, where he enjoyed sharing his collection of Alaska memorabilia. Julian loved theater, film and music, especially opera, and road trips. He created special memories for granddaughters with puppet shows and piano and violin lessons. In February, he and his wife traveled to Hawaii, New Zealand and Australia and attended a concert at the Sydney Opera House - a lifelong dream. He leaves a video library, family history and memoir.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Hughes; daughter, Erin Entwhistle McKenzie; granddaughters, Mia and Kira McKenzie; niece, Katherine Huffman (Tim) and daughter, Emma; sister, Joyce Rivers; niece, Eugenie Rivers (George Ledyard); nephew, Ralph Mansfield (Kathleen); and cousins, Donna McKinstry (David), Robert Wedemeier, Carol Wedemeier, Colleen Rivers, Kelly Rivers (Michelle), Kerry Rivers (Erin) and Victor Rivers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Colin Entwhistle; and cousins, Keith Rivers and Marlene Grass (Jim).

A Celebration of Life will be held in Fairbanks at Raven Landing on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., and in Anchorage in September at a date and time to be announced.

