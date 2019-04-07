Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Poet and longtime Palmer, Alaska, resident Julie Hungiville LeMay passed away at home on March 30, 2019. She was 64 years old. A memorial service will be in June 2019 in Palmer.

Julie was born on April 13, 1954, in Buffalo N.Y., to James and Michele Hungiville. As a child she was an avid reader and adventurous spirit. When she graduated from Orchard Park High School at the age of 17, she moved to Colorado with her brother and friends. In 1977, she came to Alaska with John LeMay and they were married on Lazy Mountain. In 1985, the family built a home in Chickaloon, Alaska. Julie later moved to Palmer.

Julie worked for more than 25 years at Matanuska Electric Association as an accountant. It was shortly after her retirement that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. In the seven years since her diagnosis, Julie completed her Master of Fine Arts in poetry at Antioch University and published her book "The Echo of Ice Letting Go" with University of Alaska Press, as well as having her poems appear in magazines in the U.S., Ireland and England. She also traveled to Tibet to see her friends at Jatson Chumig School, went to Europe with her daughter Eowyn, saw her granddaughter Grace sing in Montreal, Quebec, spent afternoons with her granddaughter Aurora, visited her parents in Buffalo, spent time with her son Forrest, and hiked in the mountains with her dogs. Her family thanks the doctors and nurses who made that time possible, especially Dr. Joanie Hope and Dr. Jeanne Anderson.

Julie was a founding member of 49 Writers, as well as a member of the Betties Book Club and a local meditation group. She also enjoyed hiking with her friends and all of their dogs.

She has been described by her family and many friends as a graceful light in the world, a remarkable poet and someone who had known sadness but endeavored to bring joy into other people's lives. She had a beautiful smile that people remembered years after meeting her.

Julie is survived by her parents, James and Michelle Hungiville; her son, Forrest LeMay; her daughter, Eowyn Ivey; son-in-law, Sam Ivey; and granddaughters, Grace and Aurora Ivey. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Hungiville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local library or to Jatson Chumig School at http://www.jatsontibet.org/.

