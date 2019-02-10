Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Julie (Keen) Johnnie, 59, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on Dec. 25, 2018, after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Born in Limestone, Maine, to Maria Carp of Tyonek, Alaska, and Wayne Keen of Calais, Maine. She attended the Cromwell CT Public schools and graduated from Middlesex Community College.

Julie moved from Connecticut to Alaska in 1997 to be closer to her Tebughna Tribe and family. Julie was a talented and creative silver hand Alaska Native artist. She enjoyed spending time with friends, family and her pets.

Julie (Skiamia) is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Bert (Tsacholhton) Johnnie Jr. of Anchorage. She is also survived by her son, Jeffrey Hurlburt Jr. and his wife Taneone (Oumsou) Hurlburt of Middletown, Conn.; son, Jeromy Hurlburt of Alaska; brother, Daniel Bushey of Anchorage; brother, James Lombardi of Connecticut; and sister, Tammy Keen of Middletown, Conn.; and stepchildren, Bernard Charlie and Angela Johnnie of Washington. Julie is also survived by her six grandchildren, Taylor, Olivia, Madison, Julia, Jameson and Ahndria; and one great-grandson, Grandson Gregory; as well as many family and friends in Alaska, Maine, Connecticut and the Lummi Indian Reservation.

Calling hours will be on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Legacy Witzleben Funeral Home, 1707 Bragaw Street in Anchorage.

