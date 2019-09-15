Julie Sain (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gazebo at Kendall Park
3161 East Palmer-Wasilla Highway
Wasilla, AK
Obituary
On Aug. 6, 2019, Julie succumbed following a four-year battle with kidney failure, lupus and fibromyalgia. She will be deeply missed by her surviving family: husband, Michael Sain; daughter, Sherry Sain; and granddaughter, Heather Schlafer.
Julie was known in Whitmore, Calif., for her giving heart, community service and as a great supporter of 4-H, especially the livestock programs. In Wasilla, Alaska, Julie was active in Special Santa, Hope Cottages and other community service.
Julie enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking, and was especially known as a garage sale guru.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Please join us for a Celebration of Life Ceremony at the Gazebo at Kendall Park, 3161 East Palmer-Wasilla Highway, Wasilla, AK 99654, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from noon to 3 p.m.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019
