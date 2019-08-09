June B. Geidl was born in the Danner family log home outside of Orofino, Idaho. She lived in the Clearwater County area of Idaho until 1982, when she moved to Anchorage, Alaska, and lived there until her death.

June was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Ethel Danner; brothers, Wayne, Lawrence, Leslie, Robert and Elmer; and sisters, Frances Fry and Harriet Fullerton.

She is survived by John Smart, her partner of 35 years; sisters, Ethel Brownfield, Norma McCumber, Martha Osborn and Joyce Haley; daughter, Keri Bergman, grandson, Gary Wold; granddaughter, Jaime Jensen; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

There will be no service at June's request.

If there is a way for June to watch the Mariners from heaven she will be doing it, and she will still be telling them what she thinks.

Thank you to all the family and friends that were part of June's life and to all who visited and helped. Special thanks to John Smart, Kim Walters, Robin Jensen and the Ferguson family.

May you dance again in heaven and glide across the floor.

May you bowl strikes like the pros until you reach the perfect score.

May you skate the waltz with brother Elmer and have him spin you around.

May you move with grace and ease with your feet never touching down.

May your garden grow to heaven with fragrant, vivid blooms, and

May God's beautiful hummingbirds fill your eternal home's rooms. - KB