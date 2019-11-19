Guest Book View Sign Service Information Janssen's Alaska Cremation Center 3804 Spenard Road Anchorage , AK 99517 (907)-279-3741 Send Flowers Obituary

June DeArmoun, a woman of grit, substance, style and fortitude, left us on Nov. 13, 2019. Whether greeted by a smile or a scowl, you were lucky to have known June. Her path through this life leaves five children, 14 grandchildren, many great-grandkids, and her partner in life, love and high jinks, her husband Harold.

Born to Frederick and Meta Matthews in Cuba on Aug. 15, 1925, June entered this world ready to travel and adventure, with her sister Zandra a ready partner. After a hurricane left them living in a chicken coop, they were forced to leave the island. They moved to Canada where June's appreciation for English culture and style surely began.

June met Harold DeArmoun and married in Flin Flon, Manitoba. The young couple found their way up the Alaskan Highway in an old mail truck. They settled in Anchorage, Alaska, staking a homestead on the hillside.

June had five children: Jill, Yvonne, Meta, Jane and Donald. She and Harold built a hog farm with their brood. When they needed a road to town, they bulldozed one. Pictures tell the stories that June isn't here to share anymore: a bear shot with June standing in front of it; an orphaned moose calf being bottle fed; ashes from the latest volcano shaken from trees' branches; June's station wagon, the perfect vehicle to shuttle injured personnel from the downed air traffic control tower during the 1964 Earthquake. A love of learning and reading inspired the purchase of Meta Rose Bookstore, then the Meta Rose Square in Wasilla, Alaska. The store was stocked with exotic treasures they found while traveling the world. You could find June dressed beautifully, looking every part the businesswoman during the week, or in mud boots plucking a chicken on the weekend.

June loved to travel and read; she was deeply interested in world affairs and politics. "It will all come out in the wash," was a philosophy she applied quite practically to life and its misadventures. Her sly sense of humor helped lighten situations: a wink from June and you knew you had an ally. To say she had a green thumb would be a severe understatement. The banana trees, orchids, towering Maltese cross, roses, iris and nasturtiums tell the story of a woman whose intuition for living things was unparalleled. Acquire a herd of cattle in your 70s? Sure. June's keen memory shined when it came to her aviary of finches and Scottish Highlander cows. She could rattle off names and lineages. Sunny days found June and Harold out strolling the pasture, ski pole in hand for balance and protection, commenting on the stature and character of each cow; guinea fowl, chickens, geese, ducks, rabbits, barn cats, sheep, pigs and the occasional dog crossing their path. Lessons hard learned, the guts to trust your intuition, and the grit to follow through - these things stay with us as June passes on.

When this spring comes, the rains rinse the hard winter away, and the flowers bloom, we'll be reminded of her, lunching on her lawn, tossing scraps to passing chickens, enjoying life's simple pleasures.



Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019

