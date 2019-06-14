June Rose Crawford passed peacefully, in her Pullman, Wash., surrounded by family on June 3, 2019. She was two days shy of 86.
Born in England, June attended nursing school in Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital in the 1950s. In 1956 a childhood friend, Vera Alexander, invited June to experience Alaska. She went to Bethel, Alaska and worked in the Public Health Service. Here she met her husband, Glenn, a physician at the same hospital. They moved to Anchorage, Alaska, and had four children: Todd, Gail, Roger and Bridget. At 63, June served in the Peace Corps in Cote d'Ivoire, where she used her nursing skills and fluency in French to help in a village located 15 miles from the nearest paved road. Upon her return to the States, June provided skilled nursing while working in Seattle, Wash., at Virginia Mason Hospital and the Theodora assisted care facility.
She is survived by Todd (Stacey) of Queensbury, N.Y.; Gail of Redmond, Ore.; Roger (Tammy) of Pullman, and Bridget of Pullman.
At June's request, no service will be held. Gifts in memory can be sent to Circles of Caring, Pullman, Wash.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 14, 2019