Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June Rose Crawford passed peacefully, in her Pullman, Wash., surrounded by family on June 3, 2019. She was two days shy of 86.

Born in England, June attended nursing school in Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital in the 1950s. In 1956 a childhood friend, Vera Alexander, invited June to experience Alaska. She went to Bethel, Alaska and worked in the Public Health Service. Here she met her husband, Glenn, a physician at the same hospital. They moved to Anchorage, Alaska, and had four children: Todd, Gail, Roger and Bridget. At 63, June served in the Peace Corps in Cote d'Ivoire, where she used her nursing skills and fluency in French to help in a village located 15 miles from the nearest paved road. Upon her return to the States, June provided skilled nursing while working in Seattle, Wash., at Virginia Mason Hospital and the Theodora assisted care facility.

She is survived by Todd (Stacey) of Queensbury, N.Y.; Gail of Redmond, Ore.; Roger (Tammy) of Pullman, and Bridget of Pullman.

At June's request, no service will be held. Gifts in memory can be sent to Circles of Caring, Pullman, Wash. June Rose Crawford passed peacefully, in her Pullman, Wash., surrounded by family on June 3, 2019. She was two days shy of 86.Born in England, June attended nursing school in Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital in the 1950s. In 1956 a childhood friend, Vera Alexander, invited June to experience Alaska. She went to Bethel, Alaska and worked in the Public Health Service. Here she met her husband, Glenn, a physician at the same hospital. They moved to Anchorage, Alaska, and had four children: Todd, Gail, Roger and Bridget. At 63, June served in the Peace Corps in Cote d'Ivoire, where she used her nursing skills and fluency in French to help in a village located 15 miles from the nearest paved road. Upon her return to the States, June provided skilled nursing while working in Seattle, Wash., at Virginia Mason Hospital and the Theodora assisted care facility.She is survived by Todd (Stacey) of Queensbury, N.Y.; Gail of Redmond, Ore.; Roger (Tammy) of Pullman, and Bridget of Pullman.At June's request, no service will be held. Gifts in memory can be sent to Circles of Caring, Pullman, Wash. Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close