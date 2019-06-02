Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 11:00 AM Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Service 12:00 PM Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Kareena L. Goudeaux passed away unexpectedly at her home on May 16, 2019.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on June 4, 2019, with viewing at 11 a.m., and service at noon, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

Kareena, also lovingly known as KK, was born on April 14, 1977, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Felton Goudeaux and Valarie Henderson

Kareena was preceded in death by her biological father, Felton Goudeaux; her brother, Delton Goudeaux; and biological grandmother, Alma Goudeaux Ross, all of California; her grandparents, Carl and Gloria Henderson of Anchorage, and Hermon L. and Helen Smith of Fairbanks; and lifelong friend, Winifer Rixter.

She is survived by her two children, Zion Goudeaux-Smith and Kawija Colbray-Smith; parents, Herman and Valarie Smith of Anchorage; brother, Michael Smith-Sims of Denver, Colo.; brother, Felton Goudeaux Jr.; and sisters, Lisa and Rashanda Goudeaux, all of Stockton; aunts and uncles: Shirley (Victor) Henderson and Carolyn Henderson, all of Anchorage; aunt, Willarene McGill of Illinois; uncle, Tyrone Burkhead of Fairbanks, Alaska; special cousin Carl R. Henderson of Arizona; nieces; nephews; many cousins; and lifelong friends, Jaima Hasty, Louis Bonner and Pearl Eason.



Kareena L. Goudeaux passed away unexpectedly at her home on May 16, 2019.A Celebration of Life service will be held on June 4, 2019, with viewing at 11 a.m., and service at noon, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.Kareena, also lovingly known as KK, was born on April 14, 1977, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Felton Goudeaux and Valarie Henderson Smith . She was raised in Anchorage by her mom and adopted father Herman C. Smith. She was a loyal and committed friend to many, always tried to stay connected, as friends do. Kareena's children, Zion (9) and Kawija (4), were the love of her life. Kareena worked on the Arctic Slope for Doyon Universal Services; she pursued the medical field at the Career Academy, completing with an Achievement of Excellence Award and a Medical Assistant Specialist Diploma. Kareena also worked for the State of Alaska, Health and Social Services until her health and her daughter's health became a priority. Kareena gave her life to the Lord at an early age at Solid Rock Baptist Church.Kareena was preceded in death by her biological father, Felton Goudeaux; her brother, Delton Goudeaux; and biological grandmother, Alma Goudeaux Ross, all of California; her grandparents, Carl and Gloria Henderson of Anchorage, and Hermon L. and Helen Smith of Fairbanks; and lifelong friend, Winifer Rixter.She is survived by her two children, Zion Goudeaux-Smith and Kawija Colbray-Smith; parents, Herman and Valarie Smith of Anchorage; brother, Michael Smith-Sims of Denver, Colo.; brother, Felton Goudeaux Jr.; and sisters, Lisa and Rashanda Goudeaux, all of Stockton; aunts and uncles: Shirley (Victor) Henderson and Carolyn Henderson, all of Anchorage; aunt, Willarene McGill of Illinois; uncle, Tyrone Burkhead of Fairbanks, Alaska; special cousin Carl R. Henderson of Arizona; nieces; nephews; many cousins; and lifelong friends, Jaima Hasty, Louis Bonner and Pearl Eason. Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close