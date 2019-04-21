Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Karen Janicek passed away peacefully at her home on April 10, 2019.

She was born on May 29, 1942, in Rhinelander, Wis., to Aileen and Al Rinka. She was educated at the University of Chicago, with a degree in social work.

Karen began her adventures in Alaska on July 25, 1974. She co-founded the Family Institute of Alaska and worked as a therapist, earning an additional master's degree at University of Alaska Anchorage while continuing a full- time clinical practice, and retired in 2012. Karen established the "Motel Meow," the first cat-only boarding facility in Alaska. She enjoyed a life-long passion of caring for abandoned feline mothers and tenderly fostering litters of kittens.

Karen was always looking for an adventure. This began with her first dinner in Alaska at the Crow's Nest, and continued with outdoor and travel adventures with friends, including a memorable trip to China and visits to Halibut Cove and camping on the Homer Spit. She was an avid berry picker and made annual excursions to gather berries and then converted them to wonderful pies and jams. In addition to gourmet cooking, she enjoyed flowers, weaving, reading, hiking, downhill skiing, upholstery projects, participating in strong women and Ole classes, and attending Anchorage concerts of the Sitka Summer Music Festival. She was an avid traditionalist and enjoyed sharing gourmet desserts at holidays and other celebrations with her extended Alaskan family.

She leaves behind her niece, Marcie (Jason) Wessels and children; Yvette (John) Shelton and sons; Jesse Kiehl (Karen Allen) and daughters; Micah (Tia) Kiehl and daughter; Julie (Brian) Nerland and daughters; Sydney Webber; and Karen's beloved feline companions.

Her extended Alaska family will have a private dinner in her honor in June.

Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA, 8301 Petersburg St., Anchorage, AK 99507; and the Alaska Humane Society, 1200 East 76th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99518.



11621 Old Seward Highway

Anchorage , AK 99515

