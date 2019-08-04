Karl Pfau, 69, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in peace, surrounded by loved ones in the house he helped build in Palmer, Alaska. His departure was unexpected, but he was never one to linger.

Karl was born on Jan. 18, 1950, in Detroit, Mich., and grew up in Riverside, Calif. He made Alaska his home for nearly four decades before happily retiring in Escondido, Calif., where he volunteered at the local hospital.

Karl will be remembered as the happiest of people. He always saw the good in life. He loved to laugh and have others laughing. His favorite thing to say was, "Everything in moderation - even moderation."

Karl loved his girls, his beautiful yard, his baseball cards, vintage aircraft, Alaska, and California. He always took one day at a time and was happy until the very end.

He is lovingly remembered by his sister, Carlyne; daughters, Nikki (Sebastien), Morgan and Sara (Lubo); granddaughter, Kalina; nephew, Sean; two former wives, Cher and Karen; and numerous beloved friends.

A Celebration of Karl's happy life was held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, with friends and family in Anchorage, Alaska.