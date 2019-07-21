Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E St Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Lutheran Church of Hope Send Flowers Obituary

Karlene Joyce Hewitt, 80, passed away due to natural causes, on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Karlene was born in Missoula, Mont., to Lance and Margaret (Jacobson) Hove. In the early '40s, she and her parents moved to Puyallup, Wash. As a teenager, she picked raspberries in the fields and clerked, stocked and cleaned her family grocery store, "The Golden Rule." She graduated from Puyallup High School, then from Knapp Business College in Tacoma, Wash. She began work for the State of Washington Vocational Rehabilitation Office in 1957-1964. In 1961, she married John J. Hewitt II in the Peace Lutheran Church in Puyallup.

In 1964, John and Karlene drove the rough Alcan Highway to Anchorage, Alaska, to start their new jobs with the Alaska Vocational Rehabilitation Office; she worked there until 1965 and then transferred to the Public Health Hospital until 1966, when she became a full-time mother. Their children, Laura, Lesa and Lance, were all born in Anchorage. She enjoyed being home with her children, cooking, baking, gardening and school functions. The family joined the Lutheran Church of Hope in the early 1960s, and then she worked as the church's secretary from 1989-1998.

Karlene took part in church, women's projects and volunteered, from 1981-1989, at Providence Hospital. She bowled on teams for the

In the early 1970s, the family built a cabin in the Kenai Keys, Alaska. She learned to fish, clean, smoke, pickle and can red and silver salmon for family and friends. After her husband's death, she traveled to the Holy Lands, Egypt and Scandinavia.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, John Hewitt.

She is survived by her children, Laura Hewitt, Lesa Borchardt and Lance Hewitt and wife Rhonda; her grandchildren, Jayce Yeager, Konner and Karlene Borchardt, Erik McMorris and Donnel Brown of Georgia; her loving companion, Tony Butto; and best friend Janet and Ralph Jenson of Illinois.

Donations may be made to the ; American Heart Fund; or Lutheran Church of Hope Memorial Fund, 1847 West Northern Lights Boulevard, Anchorage, AK 99517.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lutheran Church of Hope on July 27, 2019, at 2 p.m., by Pastor Karen Sonray. Cremation was done by Evergreen Memorial.



Elks Club , Center and Jewel Lake Bowl. She enjoyed water aerobics and reading.

