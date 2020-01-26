Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 4:00 PM Peace Lutheran Church 11555 Birch Hills Dr Eagle River , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine (Fred) Dickson passed away on January 17th from pancreatic cancer in her Eagle River home surrounded by immediate family and a very special friend.



Kathy was born October 17, 1940 to Willy Fred and Stephanita Kalmikoff in Kanatak, an Alaskan coastal village across Shelikof Strait from Kodiak Island.



Kathy also spent time living in Kodiak, Wrangell Institute boarding school, Anchorage, Seattle, Kenai and Eagle River. She was a 1959 graduate of Anchorage High School and married her high school sweetheart, Alan Dickson in 1960. They were together for 60 of her happiest years and raised 3 wonderful children.



She was a key punch data processor for Boeing and upon returning to Alaska, she was employed at Fort Richardson, the City of Anchorage, the State of Alaska, ATU and MTA.



She loved camping, fishing, hunting, clam digging, tending to flowers, chatting by backyard campfires on cool nights and cooking for family and friends.



Kathy had a great love of people in general and would strike up a conversation with anyone with a willing ear or tourists eager to learn about old time Alaska. Even cranky babies on airplanes couldn't keep her from soothing them with her gentle voice. She was a true friend to many.



Kathy will truly be missed by all but our loss is her gain for she is with Yeshua, lord of all.



In part, a special tribute from Albert and Florence Kahklen: "...Kathy, thank you for the special gift of love and kindness and for sharing Kathy's world with us. Kathy will always be in our hearts and minds for the joy you shared with us, forever."



Kathy is survived by husband Alan Dickson, children Karla, Cheryl and Bret, granddaughter Kendall, sons-in-law Mark and Neal, brothers and sisters-in-laws, many nieces and nephews and very special friend Cathi Gaytan.



She is preceded in death by her parents and grandson Christopher.



A memorial service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 11555 Birch Hills Dr, Eagle River, AK on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 4:00pm presided by Reverend Robbin Robbert.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Lunchbox at

