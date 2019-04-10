Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathie Smith. View Sign

Kathie's free spirit and love for life drew people like a magnet to her. Being the mentor she was, she could help you prepare the best pie in the morning and fix your vehicle or plumbing in the afternoon. An accomplished private pilot, she flew for the Iditarod Air Force. She aspired to become a flight instructor. She owned her own business, Mushers Feed and Supply, where you could get anything needed for a trail run; she also prepared meals and snacks for the dog teams. She was a laborer and road mountain flagger, before she retired as a paraprofessional from the Classified Employees Association union, working with special needs children. What brought Kathie the most happiness was spending time with her children and grandbabies.

A memorial service will be held at Janssen's Mat-Su Funeral Home, 6901 East Blue Lupine Drive in Wasilla, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 2 p.m., with Jim Nelson officiating. A reception will follow.

Kathie is survived by her sons, Lance (Jenne) Mackey, Jason (Lisa) Mackey and Wesley (Eden) Smith; step-sons, Rick and Billy Mackey; brother, Jimmie Bliss; sister, Bridget Bliss (Rob); sister-in-law, Barbera (Rusty) Bliss; grandsons, Patrick, Jason and Atigun; granddaughters, Alannah and Lozen; great-grandson, Elim; and many nieces, nephews and cousins from Alaska and Michigan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Smith; father, Patrick John Bliss Sr.; mother, Martha Elizabeth Gray; stepfather, Alfred Earl Gray; brother, Patrick Bliss; sister, Mikie Bliss; and stepdaughter, Betty Mackey.



